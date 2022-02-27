Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.91 on Friday, hitting $517.49. 2,002,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.21 and its 200 day moving average is $498.04. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

