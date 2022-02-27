Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.
NYSE:SRE traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.44. 2,165,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
