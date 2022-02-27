Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

NYSE:SRE traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.44. 2,165,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

