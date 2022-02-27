SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $186.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEMrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.