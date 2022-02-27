SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Cut to €7.30 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.10 ($9.20) to €7.30 ($8.30) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

SGBAF stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SES has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

