SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $714.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Earnings History for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

