Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.73) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($25.00) to €18.50 ($21.02) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GCTAF stock remained flat at $$20.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

