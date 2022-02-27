Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. B. Riley upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $696.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

