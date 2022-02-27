Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

SLTTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.