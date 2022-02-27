Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$5.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.14. The firm has a market cap of C$407.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

