Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCAF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

