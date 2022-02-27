Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Society Pass stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. Society Pass has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $77.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

