Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 48,112 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,439 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.14 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

