SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $63.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

