SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.04% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,089,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,773,000.

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.14 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

