Spectris’ (SXS) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SXS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.43) to GBX 3,980 ($54.13) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($59.57) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,084 ($41.94) on Thursday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,945 ($40.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,448.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.66) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

