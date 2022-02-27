Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 22nd

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.
Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.
Sprott stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
