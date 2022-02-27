Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 22nd

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Sprott stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprott by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sprott by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

