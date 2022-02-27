Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,618. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

