SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $1,768,182.64 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.52. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 220,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,189,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
