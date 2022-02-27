Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $240.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.30% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23.
In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
