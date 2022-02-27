Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $240.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

