Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,974 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.