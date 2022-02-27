Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 152,518 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,518 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,474,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 248.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after buying an additional 2,918,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.