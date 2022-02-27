Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,568 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 2,204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 423,115 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

