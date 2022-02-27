Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 0.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.33. 6,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.
About Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stabilis Solutions (SLNG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.