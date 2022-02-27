Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 0.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.33. 6,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

About Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

