Stantec (TSE:STN) Lifted to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target (up previously from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.42.

TSE STN opened at C$63.82 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$48.83 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

In other Stantec news, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total transaction of C$355,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,445,178.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

