State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

