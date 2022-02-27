Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,459,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.