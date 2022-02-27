Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

