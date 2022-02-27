Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $456.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.70 million to $477.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $361.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 1,038,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

