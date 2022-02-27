Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.50 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $456.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.70 million to $477.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $361.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. 1,038,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.