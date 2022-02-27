Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.32

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.32 and traded as low as C$7.08. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 17,220 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$511.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.23.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

