StockNews.com Downgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.37 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 117,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brightcove by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

