StockNews.com Downgrades Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Sell

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

CZR stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,015,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $228,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

