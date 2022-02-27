StockNews.com Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

CIO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

