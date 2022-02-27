StockNews.com Downgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE GIL opened at $39.08 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

