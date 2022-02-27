StockNews.com Downgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.