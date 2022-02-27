StockNews.com Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Buy

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $850,481. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

