StockNews.com Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 733,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 262,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

