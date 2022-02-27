StockNews.com Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to “Buy”

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $573.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.73. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research (Get Rating)
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
