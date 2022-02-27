StockNews.com Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to “Buy”

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $573.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $501.67 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.73. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

