StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SVI. raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.
About StorageVault Canada (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
