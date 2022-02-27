Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

