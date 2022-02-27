Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

JNJ opened at $166.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $436.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

