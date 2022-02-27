Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $136.87 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.