Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in General Dynamics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 61.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $228.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

