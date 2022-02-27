Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

