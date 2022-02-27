Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1,054.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,663 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

