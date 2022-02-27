Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.63 EPS

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.97 EPS.
NYSE:SMLP traded down $7.62 on Friday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 582,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $46.64.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.
