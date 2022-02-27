Susquehanna Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.