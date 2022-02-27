SVB Leerink Increases Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $65.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,430,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,872,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,704,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,942,000 after acquiring an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

