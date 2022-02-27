Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

