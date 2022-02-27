Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5,270.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 282.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $195.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

