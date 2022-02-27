Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 808,525 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $33,550,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

